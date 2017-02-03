Friday, Feb. 3

Blade Runner

It’s day one of the Cineplex movie theatre chain’s week- long Flashback Film Fest, where they’ll be showing some classic faves on the big screen at the Scotiabank Theatre, complete with flashback pricing. Today’s line-up includes Groundhog Day, Fargo and (this one is a must on the big screen) Blade Runner: The Final Cut. 977 Ste-Catherine W., various showtimes from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., $7.99

Little Italy pop-up art space Espace des Mêmes hosts Shrapnel, an evening of dance performances by la Tresse collective cut between projections of animated shorts by Montreal artist Audrey Levasseur, with additional tunes from DJ Audrey Bélanger (Bad Nylon) and visuals by VJ Lorena Miller. 6464 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10

Local bands repping hip hop, future folk, alt-rock and dark balladry — namely Super Freddy, Strangerfamiliar, Das Blankout and Common Holly — play la Vitrola to raise funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association. 4602 St-Laurent, doors 8:30 p.m., $8/$10

The Nuits d’Afrique Soundsystem and Canicule Tropicale are importing French DJ, producer, radio programmer and label head Emile Omar for a party at la Sala Rossa featuring international spread of rhythms and beats. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

Dance to a different beat at Newspeak, where TRANSIT_ride the underground showcases Montreal techno and house DJs Emmanuel Coté b2b Andreii B and Rico. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5

