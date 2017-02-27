Monday, Feb. 27

Pill. Photo by Peter Senzamici

If you’re wondering who really deserved that Best Picture Oscar, both Moonlight and La La Land are playing at Cinéma du Parc, as are a pair of excellent Academy Award nominees, German film Toni Erdmann and U.S. feature documentary I Am Not Your Negro. 3575 Parc, various times, $12/$9.50 students & seniors

Helen Simard’s new dance show Idiot — the second installment in her three-part ode to Iggy Pop — begins its four-day run at la Chapelle, and although there’s a waiting list for tonight’s premiere, tickets are available for shows on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $33.50, $28.50 students/seniors/art pros/people under 30, $18.50 kids under 12

ComedyWorks launches a new format for their open mic night tonight, hosted by Chris Sandiford and featuring stand-up sets by established and emerging comedic talents. 1238 Bishop, 8 p.m., $5 includes free ticket to a weekend ComedyWorks show

Bar le Ritz PDB resident film screening series Cinéma 1999 presents a 35mm projection of The Limey, director Steven Soderbergh’s 1999 revenge thriller starring Terence Stamp and Luis Guzmán. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

Fans of post-punk, riot grrrl and (especially) no wave, come check out Brooklyn’s Pill, with Montreal openers Lungbutter and Mono No Aware at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

Across the street at la Sala Rossa, Montréal en Lumière welcomes bluesy soul singer Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears with support from Dams of the West, a solo project of Vampire Weekend’s Chris Tomson. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $21.50/$18 in advance