Monday, Feb. 6

Priests

Cinema Politica presents the Montreal premiere of Food Coop, an inspiring 2016 documentary by French filmmaker Tom Boothe about Brooklyn’s Park Slope Food Coop (in English with French subtitles). The screening is copresented by Transform/er Montreal (whose rep will be present for a discussion following the film), Sustainability Action Fund Concordia, l‘Artère and NousRire, and the university’s vegan soup kitchen the People’s Potato will be serving free wraps in the lobby of the Hall building between 6 and 7 p.m. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

The Phi Centre screens a special 20th anniversary edition of the 1997 Ang Lee film The Ice Storm, starring Kevin Kline, Joan Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Tobey Maguire and Christina Ricci as members of two dysfunctional upper middle class families as they deal with tumultuous social changes in 1970’s Connecticut. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students

Prove your trivia skills while supporting Rock Camp for Girls at tonight’s Smarty Pants Trivia Night fundraiser at NDQ, where you can bring a team or join one on the spot. As an extra incentive, a special onsite pizza-party pop-up will be dishing out New York-style slices all night long. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5/person or $20/team

This week’s edition of There’s Something Funny Going On features a line-up of travelling stand-ups from Ottawa including Greg Stringer, Jenn Hayward, Kemal Didić and Lloyd Barry, plus Shanghai-based comic Colin Hanna and locals Ellie MacDonald, Emma Wilkie and headliner Chris Sandiford. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Washington, D.C. punk band Priests descend on Casa del Popolo less than two weeks after the release of their debut LP Nothing Feels Natural (read our review and sample their sound here). Get there in a timely fashion to catch openers Snail Mail (Baltimore) and Fred Thomas (from Michigan, now based somewhere in Canada). 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $16

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.