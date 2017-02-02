Taverne Tour brings live music to Plateau pubs this weekend

The big deal happening over the next three days would be the Taverne Tour, which will occupy most of the swilling stations around the St-Denis/Mont-Royal Avenue intersection (and at Matahari Loft, just a stone’s throw away). The real triumph of this fest, which is past its growing pains and entering its second year, is their overtaking of venues normally not reserved for live music. Check out the cream of Taverne Tour’s crop below.

Thursday: You can start things off at Casa with the Pelvic Floor listening party for their brand new cassette, which can be gripped there if you want. This swinging party starts at 8 p.m., but stick around for Mood from Motorkiller’s kickass DJ set, until closing. 4873 St-Laurent, 7:45 p.m., free

Also happening early tonight, to open the Taverne Tour, is a live set by punk/blues one-man band Bottleneck Jay at les Torchés. 74 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m., free

My rock band USA Out of Vietnam will be playing at Cactus (beside l’Esco, which is currently being renovated) but the real reason you should show up is to catch the droney and trance-like jams of New York’s Sunwatchers. This will be a hallucinogens-friendly event. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

Down at Matahari Loft, the first night of Taverne Tour will be capped off with les Breastfeeders (with o.g. guitarist Sonny rejoining the fold), Barry Paquin Roberge and Penny Diving. DJing will be the king of rawk Mathieu Beauséjour. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., free

Riot Thursdays at Katacombes dives into their ninth edition with a bill of street punk featuring Toronto’s Dirty Work, Riot Porn and Dissidence. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5

Recent Cult MTL interviewees Heat release their new jammer Overnight, and to help them celebrate at le Ritz is Hoan and Bodywash. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10/$12

Friday: Check out mixed up prog act Black Le Gary — the moonlighting rhythm section from Patrick Watson’s band — playing a free gig at le Terminal. 1875 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., free

At le Ritz, catch the heavy as fuck sounds of Detriment and Strength What Remains. This is an early show!!! 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $10

Another big gig on the Taverne Tour calendar is IDALG with Paul Jacobs and Double Date With Death at Matahari Loft. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., $10

Saturday: At Turbo Haus, can catch the melodic punk thrust of Laureate with Dig It Up and Audio Visceral. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10/$15

At Quai des Brumes, stoner rockers Machines Géantes and garage rock fuzzheads the Hazytones will let it all hang out. 4536 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

For those who like a bit more pummelling with your sludgy metal, you have to check out Indian Handcrafts at O Patro Vys with Atsuko Chiba. If Indian Handcrafts’ show at Turbo Haus last October was any indication, this could be the feather in Taverne Tour’s cap. 356 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $12

At Chez Baptiste, you can catch the garage rock of Ponctuation. 1045 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $10

If you dug the Bottleneck Jay show at les Torchés on Thursday, you’ll definitely want to catch the garage/blues of Indiana’s Left Lane Cruiser at Bungalow. 1279 Mont-Royal E., 11 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: Slade, Slayed

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com