Proto-punk legends play Montreal this weekend

It seems like the thaw is happening in the clubs as well as on the streets, with plenty of gigs happening this week after a pretty dismal February (Taverne Tour aside). Locals are definitely ruling the roost over the next few days, but on Friday night we get a very rare appearance by a certain group of proto punkers who are continuing to enjoy their posthumous recognition thanks to nods from people like Thurston Moore in the aughts – their first don of the cap since the early 1970s.

Friday: Okay, I’ll just come out and say that this has all the makings of being the show of the year (well, next to Nick Cave’s date next month): Hamilton’s Simply Saucer will surely dazzle with their psych encrusted street hassle. If you aren’t hip, Google away until you reach Cyborgs Revisited and thank me later. It’s nothing short of a miracle that they’re actually doing a show in 2017 but this will prove to be amazing for any of you young ‘uns just diggin’ into the psych sounds, as well as you knuckle draggers who are letting Stooges sludge pique your fancy. Making this gig utterly mandatory are the opening acts (Red Mass and No Negative) and a special Q&A session with Simply Saucer. This is all going down at le Ritz. (Also, check out their new pool table!) 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

One of the most positive people I have ever met — Allan Youster — is celebrating a birthday at Barfly and you’re all invited. Let Youster bend your ear about the Montreal of yore and he will tell you in great detail about witnessing Coltrane over numerous nights as well as the first time Bad Brains came to town and played at the long gone reggae club Rising Sun on Ste-Catherine. Helping him blow out the candles is the Neopolitan sass of Nils Brown with blues punkers and general rockery of Ashtray Heart and Lazarus Moan. Happy Birthday duder!!! 4062 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m.

For a night of black-as-fuck evil, you can head down to Katacombes to catch Atl’s Withered with Chi town’s Immortal Bird, Deathbringer (who were awesome when I saw them at Hemisphère Gauche last summer), Aranarth and Demonius. Be very afraid. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$15

For a night of real-deal soul that sweats blood, catch the amazing grooves of Lee Fields and the Expressions at l’Astral, with DJ Lexis. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $31

Saturday: The annual Varning From Montreal festival is one of the best grassroots punk rock festivals happening, but they can still use a little bit of help so they can continue to bring bands from all over God’s green earth while keeping ticket prices incredibly low. Varning will be having a benefit tonight at Katacombes (natch) with the hot and heavy sounds of Faze, Droidz, the Brain, Mueco, Meat and Fur Coat. 1635 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Femme Accident will release their new jammer Sensory Ghosts at a mysterious location, with opener Traces and Ghost Vines. Secret location, 9:30 p.m., $10

The beautiful freaks from Analogue Addiction are presenting a kickass gig at Quai des Brumes, with Hellenica, Whoop-SZO, Joie de Vivre with DJ Jordan RXV (Claass, Void Republic). 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7

For those of you who like to do some cyber sleuthing for their gig fix, try and find the Mega Bog, Sheer Agony, Phern and DJ Anna-Lise show. Secret location, time and price unknown

For those of you who are more out St-Henri way, head down to your regular haunt Turbo Haus to get into the Artéma launch party with No Aloha, Po Lazarus and Frisky Kids. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $12

Those who like it a little heavy as well as a little mathy can catch Sparrows, Life in Vacuum, Heavy Hearts, In the Name of Havoc and Caraway at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$15

Sunday: Phew, packed weekend, but there is no rest on the Sabbath as those kooky funsters Nobro come out of hiatus and make up for lost time at Casa with Barre and Deaf. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $5

At one of the best grassroots venues in the city, Brasserie Beaubien, you can catch the synth damage of Vancouver’s Connect-icut with Jilted X, Grise and Anabasine. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

Monday: Once again, all rivet heads and lovers of proto-metal, doom and dark metal, your presence is requested at Casa for Electric Funeral, with one of the best people in town — DJ Satannick — behind the decks. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

Current Obsession: Simply Saucer, Cyborgs Revisited

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com