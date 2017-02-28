BREAKING: Here’s the line-up for Osheaga 2017!



Solange

It’s here!

YES, it’s the line-up for Osheaga 2017, the summer festival of summer festivals, happening Aug. 4 through 6. Have a look:

As reported last summer, this year’s 12th annual Osheaga fest — as well as next year’s edition — will be happening on Ile Notre-Dame, right next door (ie. over a small bridge) from its traditional Parc Jean-Drapeau site on Ile Ste-Hélène, which will be under major construction. Organizers Evenko (who are also calling the new site “Parc Jean-Drapeau” FYI) say there will be four stages, down from five — no mention of a Piknic Electronik stage this time ’round — with loads of kiosks and food vendors on site as always. Here’s a map of the new site:

And here’s the lowdown on this year’s festival passes and prices:

“Gold festival-pass holders will have access to the casino’s terrasse, a multi-level platform with a premium view of the river Stage, with access to private washrooms and exclusive food and beverage stands.

“Platinum festival-pass holders will have access to fast-lane entry onto the festival grounds, the Perrier lounge, VIP washrooms, giant screens with a live feed of the main stages, charging stations, front stage viewing areas (river, mountain, green and valley stages) and the casino terrasse. Shuttle service between the Perrier lounge, the main stages and the secondary stages will also be available during the festival.

“Both gold and platinum pass-holders will also have access to a secondary viewing platform with a premium view of the mountain stage.”

Three-day festival passes cost $320, while a limited number of gold passes will set you back $585 and “a very limited quantity” of platimum passes are set at a whopping $1,150. Passes are on sale now, here. ■