PriestsNothing Feels Natural (Revolver)

On their debut LP, Washington, D.C. band Priests present an amalgam of punk sounds from different decades. Riot grrrl comes through first with an open groove for Katie Alice Greer’s yelping vocal styling, but before they’re even through the first track they’ve dipped into a no-wave noise jam. Later tunes throw in some raucous spoken word with touches of subdued post-punk offering a break from the chaos. The record shows a lot of star power in Greer. Although the instrumentals tend to be a bit less distortion-drenched than a lot of past punk, the urgency with which Greer delivers each line makes for a pummelling impact throughout. 8/10





