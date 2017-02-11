Saturday, Feb. 11

Sampha

In conjunction with MTL 375, Igloofest hosts two weekends of daytime activities in their Old Port party zone, beginning today with Nordik Games, where participants can compete for prizes in an outdoor winter obstacle course. At dusk, see a 40th anniversary celebration screening of the salty hockey classic Slap Shot, with special guest Yvon Barrette, who played Quebecois goalie Denis Lemieux opposite washed-up coach Paul Newman and good guy Michael Ontkean. Quai Jacques Cartier (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune), Nordik Games from 1–5 p.m., screening at 5:30 p.m., free

Head to the Plant for another edition of the Good Home Record Market, with a handpicked mix of vinyl for sale from vendors imbedded in the music scene including Mossa, DJ Kobal, Rue Palm, Santiago, Found Sound and more. Secret location, 1–6 p.m., free entry

Montreal bands Sorry Girls, Bo Welland, tinycastles and Trouble Star are playing la Vitrola as part of a benefit concert with proceeds going to the International Committee of the Red Cross’s Syria Crisis Appeal. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10 (or more)

If you missed British soul singer Sampha when he was here during the Red Bull Music Academy, there’s another chance to see him tonight at the Corona Theatre, performing songs from his new album Process with support from Massachusetts singer Mal Devisa. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $27

Artgang hosts this year’s Montreal Loves Dilla tribute, taking place annually to mark the late beatmaker’s birthday. Tonight’s party features Shash’U, Toast Dawg, Ephiks, Sev Dee, Mark the Magnanimous, Manzo and more. Head there early to enjoy a donut (natch), from Trou de Beigne. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $5 before 10 p.m., $10 after

Frankie Teardrop hosts a special LIP edition of the SAT’s Dômesicle winter party series in the trippy SATosphère with guests Softcoresoft and Ouri, plus projections by VJs Jason Voltaire and a special surprise guest. For those who can’t be there in person, the set will be live-streamed on n10as.radio here. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10, $8 in advance

