Saturday, Feb. 18

Le Matos

Concordia hosts the one-day Loudspeakers Conference, organized by electroacoustics specialist Joanne Mitrovic and exploring gender and race issues in the context of sound engineering and music production. Speakers include Montreal journalist Toula Drimonis, Studio XX co-founder Kathy Kennedy, musicians Mags and DJ Rollergirl and more. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 3–8 p.m., free

Music management co. High Food hosts a night of top-shelf beats as part of Igloofest’s Off programming, bringing le Matos, Hatchmatik, Ponsolo and Ledisko to their Old Port space. Bonus: this one’s free! Quai Jacques Cartier (Place Jacques Cartier/de la Commune E.), 7–11:59 p.m., free

Montreal psych players and pop/rock songwriting slayers Elephant Stone are playing a headlining set at le Fairmount, with some heavyweight support in the form of Halifax band Walrus (with visuals by Lilith) and locals Wizaard. 5240 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

Check out Divas & Dustbunnies, a dead-of-winter dance party to maintain affordable rents for the collective that runs Parc Ex art space the Long Haul (aka Corrid’art). Music will be supplied by DJs Highschool Boyfriend (aka Gambletron), Lynn T (of Lesbians on Ecstasy) and DJ Resident (John Tinholt). A dress code of bathrobes or ball gowns is encouraged (but not mandatory). 454 Beaumont, 9 p.m., $8–$10

The SKIN kiki ball — said to be Montreal’s first ever vogue ball — is happening tonight at Espace Sans Luxe with DJs Jaymie Silk and Ativan Halen. 1838 Amherst, 9–11:30 p.m., $5