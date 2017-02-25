Saturday, Feb. 25

Tupi Collective

Citizen Vintage hosts a one-day only studio sale with killer deals on choice vintage clothing and accessories for women and men, with everything in their Mile End warehouse space priced from $5–$20. 5333 Casgrain, #911, 1–5 p.m., free entry

The Belgo building’s Projet Pangée hosts a vernissage for Shapeshifter, a new solo show by Toronto-based artist geetha thurairajah, who uses both digital and physical painting techniques to render her surreal and context-filled landscapes, accompanied by an exhibition essay by Montreal artist and Wendy cartoonist Walter Scott. 372 Ste-Catherine W., #412, 3–6 p.m., free

Bar le Ritz is the site of a show (with Petra Glynt, Nennen and — playing their live debut — Saccharine) and first fundraiser for a community initiative called Artists and Allies Seeking Knowledge/Know-how, which aims to address issues of discrimination and oppression in the music and art scene and provide safety training and anti-oppression education for “safer spaces.” 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $5–$20/PWYC

A week ahead of their set at Phi Centre’s Nuit Blanche party la Nuit Tribe, Tupi Collective are spinning Brazilian grooves, forro, carimbo, hip hop, samba-rock, electronic, soul and funk at Divan Orange to raise funds for to repair the Tupicycle, a mobile vinyl sound system on a tricycle that plays free parties in public spaces every summer. 4234 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $8

Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT present a night of experimental sound with Edmonton baritone/bass saxophonist Jason Sharp with sound artist Adam Basanta and opener Erika Angell (of Thus Owls). Hang out in Casa’s side room before, between and after the live sets for the February edition of the Body Meta International Discothèque party. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $8/$10 (Body Meta party at 10 p.m., free)

Across the street, the February edition of la Sala Rossa’s new monthly from the Jazz Amnesty Sound System features a tribute to Nina Simone by vocalist and pianist Malika Tirolien, accompanied by a full live band and DJ sets from JASS DJs Andy Williams (the Goods) and Sweet Daddy Luv. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10