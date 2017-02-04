Saturday, Feb. 4

La P-tite Bisoune at Brasserie St-Denis

La Poutine Week continues until Tuesday, Feb. 7, giving Montrealers (and folks in Toronto, Quebec City and les régions, where the festival is happening concurrently) a chance to sample somel of the custom poutines at dozens of participating restaurants and vote for their faves. Get the details here.

A memorial will be held for late Montreal musician Alexandra Olsen known for her solo project Alex Ookpik and former band Marlowe. The “celebration of life” will feature live performances by some of her friends and former colleagues as well as the launch for her album Megafauna, the first of several posthumous releases to come. Loyola Inter-faith Chapel (7141 Sherbrooke W.), 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Mile End pop-up winter park la Petite Floride hosts a Disco Skating party with DJs Patrick Mocan and Adam Feingold, with an onsite café, bar, outdoor games and fireplaces. 5705 de Gaspé, 5–11 p.m., free

Check out the vernissage for Tomorrow People, an exhibition by Mohawk new media artist Skawennati featuring digital movies called machinimas that take a futuristic, feminist sci-fi look at the Iroquois creation story, among a collection of new virtual and physical artworks. See more about Skawennati (and a sample of her art) here. 4001 Berri, #300, 5–7 p.m., free

Brasserie Beaubien hosts a launch party for the first print issue of local online lit mag Bad Nudes, featuring readings by Esmé Pine, Ally Turner, Ashley Opheim, Jay Ritchie, Adam Zachary and more. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., free

Toronto Afrobeat DJ Deemaks headlines Artgang’s carnival season Gumbo party, spinning dancehall, soca, samba, funk, Afro-house, hip hop and R&B with fellow Torontonian DJ Sean Sax plus Montreal’s own Mr. Touré and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $15–$20

