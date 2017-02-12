Sunday, Feb. 12

Smash TV

Lovers of chocolate will enjoy this weekend’s annual chocolate extravaganza at Old Montreal’s Marché Bonsecours. Je t’aime en chocolat features dozens of vendors and activities including a thematic fashion show, workshops, tastings and more. 350 St-Paul E., 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $2

Imago Theatre presents Intractable Woman, the story of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who paid the ultimate price for covering the Second Chechen War in the ’90s and early 2000s, among other atrocities of Vladimir Putin’s regime. Centaur (453 St-François-Xavier), 2:30 p.m., $20/$15 students, seniors, artists, groups of 10 or more (continues till Feb. 18)

Prominent Montreal choreographers Clara Furey and Peter Jasko are presenting their newest work Untied Tales at Usine C this week — the final performance (and the only one not completely sold out) is happening this afternoon. 1345 Lalonde, 4 p.m., $36.75/$28.75 students and those 30 and under

Catch the premiere of Kosher Love, a documentary about love in the Orthodox Jewish world. After the screening, director Evan Beloff, producer Frederic Bohbot (whose credits include the Oscar-winning short The Lady in Number Six) and the film’s subjects will engage in a Q&A after the screening. Also on the program are live music by Jason Rosenblatt with Orkestra Severini and Yo Natan feat. Diwon. Oscar Peterson (7141 Sherbrooke W.), 7 p.m., $14/$18

Feminists of all genders (and costumes, including drag) are welcome at Coop la Maison Verte’s Feminist Valentine’s event, an evening of stories and music reflecting on love in all its complexities. Those who wish to participate in the performance part of the night (before the dance party) can send a short description of their 5–10-minute act to ndgopenmic@gmail.com. 5785 Sherbrooke W., 7:30 p.m., donations welcome

Berlin DJ duo Smash TV returns to Salon Daomé a year and a half after their first visit, taking over this week’s edition of the Plateau club’s Lofthanza night. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $6 before midnight

