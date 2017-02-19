Sunday, Feb. 19

Photography by Jamel Shabazz

Bring your sweet tooth to Villeray’s Café Ferlucci for a special one-day only Pancake Party featuring banana pancakes with maple syrup and Nutella, courtesy of l’Gros Luxe chef Marco Tafuri. 432 de Castelnau E., 10 a.m.–3 p.m., free entry

Today is the last day to catch the Segal Centre’s current production Noises Off, a hit British farce from the ’80s directed by Jacob Tierney and starring some of big names from the city’s anglo theatre scene. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 2 and 7 p.m., $51–$65

As an extension of the ongoing Black Heritage exhibition at Never Apart, DJ and organizer Andy Williams has curated an art show and party repping the African diaspora, including a two-hour slideshow by NYC street photographer Jamel Shabazz and performances by Jamaican dub legend Mutabaruka and Toronto’s Clifton Joseph. Artgang (6524 St-Hubert), 4–11:59 p.m., $8/$15

The film buffs behind le Cinéclub Film Society screen a special 25th anniversary edition of the erotic thriller Basic Instinct starring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas with an uncut 35mm European version at Concordia’s Cinema de Sève. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

It’s the final day for the KickDrum Winter Festival, with two shows on offer including Lisa Dalati, Becca T.G, the Rising Few and Rory Taillon at Café Aunja (1448 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $10/$7 in advance) plus Chan Munchoong, Matthew Azrieli, Ryan Gazzola and Free Hats at Crobar (1221 Crescent, 8:30 p.m., $13/$10 in advance).