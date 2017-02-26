Sunday, Feb. 26

Best Picture Oscar contenders Moonlight, La La Land and Arrival

Today at the Rendez-vous du cinéma québécois, we recommend Chloé Leriche’s Avant les rues, a 2016 film in the Atikamekw language, with French subtitles (Quartier Latin, 350 Emery, 8:30 p.m., $12/$9.50 students & seniors, with the director and cast present) and the 2016 drama 1:54 (with English subtitles), co-starring Antoine Olivier Pilon and Sophie Nélisse (Cinémathèque québécoise, 335 de Maisonneuve E., 1:30 p.m., free, with director Yan England present).

View the Oscars ceremony on the big screen at Cinéma du Parc at their annual free live screening. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., free

Also screening the Oscars, downtown gin bar John Doe invites viewers to get in on an Oscar pool and vy for boozy prizes courtesy of Fiol Prosecco, the bar itself and the Montreal School of Performing Arts. 1238 Bishop, 7 p.m., free entry

(Incidentally, you can check out our 2017 Oscars editorial here.)

Montreal singer-songwriter Sweet Roger launches his album You’ll Always Have Yourself with a show at Petit Campus, with opener Stefanie Parnell. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 7 p.m., $10

Catch a dark noise pop show at Casa del Popolo, with headlining doom power trio Nobro, darkwave post-punks Barre and new noise pop act Deaf. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $5

The 2016 Jim Jarmusch documentary Gimme Danger, about the life and times of Iggy Pop and the Stooges, will be screened by the Escogriffe crew at the neighbouring Cactus Restaurant and Bar, followed by karaoke. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

