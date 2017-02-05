Sunday, Feb. 5

Lady Gaga

Downtown waste-free concept café le 5e hosts Troc Tes Trucs, a clothing swap and sale with lots of gently used garments and accessories for women, men and kids up for grabs. 290 de la Montagne, #1, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., free entry

We all know about the big American sports event happening tonight, but it’s also the second consecutive day of afternoon hockey for the Canadiens (facing off against the Oilers today, 1 p.m.), as well as a women’s hockey breast cancer charity game pitting les Canadiennes against the Toronto Furies (1:30 p.m., $15).

The Segal Centre presents Noises Off, an internationally renowned sex farce by British playwright, directed by Jacob Tierney and starring some of Montreal’s finest stage actors. See more about the production in our interview with Tierney, here. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 2 and 7 p.m., $51-$65, continues through Feb. 19

Bar le Ritz PDB hosts the Last Super Bowl, a screening of today’s big sports event (and Lady Gaga performance) for people who acknowledge that the world is going to hell and just want to escape into guilty pleasures like football, snacks and booze. 179 Jean-Talon W., 6 p.m., free entry

Local arts collective la Lumière screens Karl Lemieux’s punk-rock drug heist drama Maudite Poutine (with English subtitles) with the director present. Check out our interview with Lemieux here. 780 Alexandra, #580, 8 p.m., $7

Keep the weekend going at Salon Daomé’s weekly disco-house party Lofthanza, with DJs Vincent Lemieux and Soundshaper. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $4 before midnight, $6 after

