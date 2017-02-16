Thursday, Feb. 16

Salt-N-Pepa

Montreal’s independent gaming community is hosting a new edition of IndieCon at Gam1ng Café, a public demo day showing off brand-new games created by local developers. The games on display today include the freestyle skiing game Shredsauce, arcade style labyrinth game Reapertom and Simon Gagnon’s Super-Smash. 3311 Masson, 5–10 p.m., $10

Montreal five-member art collective On n’a rien volé launches their second exhibition, Cliché, with a vernissage at Mile End’s Art Lounge, featuring photography, painting, screen printing and sculptural works from the collective’s members Emmanuelle Charneau, Édouard Coune, Alix le Clerq, Xavier Orssaud and Julien Roudaut. 160 St-Viateur E., #108, 6 p.m.–midnight, free

KickDrum’s annual small venue-centric Winter Festival begins today, with two shows including Sword and Seed, Gentle Mystic, the Muddy Wheel and Caribou Stew at Café Aunja (1448 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $10/$7 in advance) and Neon Spectre, All Day Breakfast and Couteau Papillon at le Cagibi (5490 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $13/$10 in advance).

Nineties kids rejoice, the I Love the 90’s Tour is hitting the Bell Centre tonight with performances by Salt n Pepa, Colour Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Young MC and C+C Music Factory. 1909 Canadiens-de-Montreal, 8 p.m., $58–$94.50

Local indie rocker Alex Calder headlines a show at Casa, with Boston dream folk artist Lina Tullgren and local art rockers Fountain. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

Check out the new Thursday weekly at Blizzarts, a belated Valentine’s Day bash feat. the Aquamarina crew’s funk, soul, disco, house, zouk, lovers rock, beguine, kwaito, U.K. garage and new wave selections. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.