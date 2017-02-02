Thursday, Feb. 2

Penny Diving

Two new exhibitions open with a double vernissage at Mile End art space Dazibao, including the new film Mata Atlântica by visionary French filmmakers Nicolas Klotz and Elisabeth Perceval, plus I Am the Organizer of My Own Archive, a program of six short films curated by Cheyenne Turions. 5455 de Gaspé, #109, film screening at 6 p.m., vernissage with performance at 7 p.m., free

Get a taste of the world’s best new 360-degree visual mapping works at this year’s SAT Fest, now in its fourth edition and running in the SATosphère dome until March 3. The seven short films in the program represent stunning visuals and musical scores by a dozen local and international artists. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $18

Local band Heat, who’ve recently transitioned from classic alt-rock to a post-punk/new wave sound, launch their sophomore record Overnight at Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Hoan and Bodywash. Check out our interview with Heat here. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10/$20

The next few days sees an impressive line-up of shows happening in unusual venues, thanks to the second annual Taverne Tour, taking place mostly around Mont-Royal and St-Denis. Tickets to some of the smaller venue shows are already sold out, but you can still catch les Breastfeeders, Barry Paquin Roberge and Penny Diving at Matahari Loft. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $10 or free with ticket from another Taverne Tour show

Vinyl Love DJ Max Daigle brings his crate of wax to Bar de Courcelle for an all-vinyl dance party with a music menu of boogie, disco, Afro, ’80s funk and groove. 4685 de Courcelle, 10 p.m., free

