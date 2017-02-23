Thursday, Feb. 23

I Am Not Your Negro

St-Henri gallery Parisian Laundry hosts a double vernissage for two new solo shows including Fiasco by Dean Baldwin, where the gallery is modelled after an Italian piazza to explore our interactions with public space, plus Divining Inflections by Michelle Furlong, who looks at games that combine intention and chance such as billiards and playing cards. 3550 St-Antoine W., 6–9 p.m., free

This year’s Massimadi Film Fest, focused on Afro-Caribbean LGBTQ stories, opens tonight with a screening of Kiki by Sara Jordenö and Twiggy Pucci Garçon, a documentary about the new generation of New York’s waacking/vogue scene, followed by a conversation about the subculture with artists Toshiro Kam and Twysted Miyake-Mugler. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $12

The RIDM documentary fest presents a preview screening of Raoul Peck’s Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro, about the history of racial tension in the U.S., at Cinéma du Parc, where the film will open for a limited run tomorrow. 3575 Parc, 8 p.m., $12.50

Catch an eclectic and deeply hybridized alt-roots show at Katacombes (yes, Katacombes!) featuring Street Meat (rockabilly/gypsy jazz/bluegrass/prog), Gigi French (jazz/swing/retro pop), Monogamy sci-fi/folk/disco/butchershop) and Dead Blues Carnival (death country/blues/folk carnavalesque). 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Soirée Cocktail Kitsch at Nouveau Palais promises a relaxed ambiance and “luscious libations for your winter staycation,” with a surprise DJ playing island disco, “art stars” and late-night snacks. 281 Bernard, 10 p.m., free entry

Check out “A Night in Synth City” with DJs Adam Feingold and Matt Salaciak, on duty all night at Datcha Thursdays. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., free