Thursday, Feb. 9

Le Trouble. Photo by le Petit Russe

The McGill Institute for the Study of Canada presents a conference on Canadian Exceptionalism: Are We Good or Are We Lucky?, tackling the notion that Canada is different from other countries, particularly in ways that make this country more open to multiculturalism and more immune to right wing populism — an illusion that may have been shattered by the recent Quebec City mosque shooting. Sofitel (1155 Peel), 2:30–5:30 p.m., $75/$25 for students

Check out the vernissage for Rec-Art: La Musique Comme Canevas, a selection of Quebec album cover art from the past 60 years presented by the Musée du Rock ’n’ Roll. The exhibition runs through April 16 at Maison de la Culture NDG. 3755 Botrel, 5–7 p.m.

Montreal’s tallest country crooner, Li’l Andy, takes the stage at Divan Orange for an early 6à8 show, his second of four Thursdays as part of his month-long residency in the venue’s Camp series. 4234 St-Laurent, 6–8 p.m., free

The CCA’s new exhibition What About Happiness on the Building Site? — an exploration of British architect Cedric Price’s “witty proposal (for) how to improve labour conditions, assuring happiness and well-being (…) for employees by prioritizing a low-stress, boredom-free building site” — opens today with a talk by curators Giovanna Borasi and André Tavares, followed by a reception. This show is on through May 14. 1920 Baile, 6–9 p.m.

Citizen Vintage celebrates a new monthly window display with their February artist of the month, Lovestruck Prints. Tonight’s event showcases the illustrator’s femme style celebrating love and friendship between queer and gender non-conforming individuals, with a smooth R&B setlist from DJ Becca Love and beer from Krombacher. 5330 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

Montreal rock ’n’ roll band le Trouble launch their long-awaited debut LP Making Matters Worse at Petit Campus, with openers Pale Lips and Zen Bamboo. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $13/$15.50

