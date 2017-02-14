February 14, 2017
To-Do List

Tuesday, Feb. 14

By

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

Choose Me

Choose Me

Missing Justice invites Montrealers to participate in the annual acknowledgement and call to action for missing and murdered indigenous women, with this year’s activity taking the form of a flash mob inside Complexe Desjardins in lieu of an outdoor march. Guest speakers and performers include Vivian Michele, Nakuset, Malek Yalaoui, Agnes Calgo and Odaya. 150 Ste-Catherine W., 4:30 p.m., free

Psychic City hosts a multifaceted anti-Valentine’s party, including an art exhibition with works by Zuzu Knew, Sophie El-Assaad, Aya Avalon, Girl Plague and more, plus performances by the Submissives (who will also be releasing a tape), Andre Charles Theriault, Jilted-X plus puppet burlesque from Cult MTL’s June 2016 cover girl Jessica Rae and more. Secret location, 6 p.m. till late, PWYC

Little Italy art space Espace des mêmes presents Black Vinyle Noir #2, a sonic adventure with a sample-laden performance by experimental sound artist Antonin Gougeon followed by a vinyl listening session of proto-electronic 1969 album An Electric Storm by British trio White Noise. 6464 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

For a saucy, queer-friendly Valentine’s Day night, Bar le Ritz is hosting Sleazy Movie, Sleazy Slow Jams, starting with a screening of Choose Me — a cult indie film from 1984 directed by Alan Rudolph (Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Breakfast of Champions), co-starring Genevieve Bujold and Keith Carradine — and segueing into a set of tunes that promises to steam up the dancefloor. 179 Jean-Talon W., screening 8 p.m., PWYC

Even more on the LGBT slow jamz tip, Jef Elle Barbara is the DJ at Casa’s Queer Prom and Valentine’s Dance, a free party with a formal dress code. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

No Replies to "Tuesday, Feb. 14"