Tuesday, Feb. 14

Missing Justice invites Montrealers to participate in the annual acknowledgement and call to action for missing and murdered indigenous women, with this year’s activity taking the form of a flash mob inside Complexe Desjardins in lieu of an outdoor march. Guest speakers and performers include Vivian Michele, Nakuset, Malek Yalaoui, Agnes Calgo and Odaya. 150 Ste-Catherine W., 4:30 p.m., free

Psychic City hosts a multifaceted anti-Valentine’s party, including an art exhibition with works by Zuzu Knew, Sophie El-Assaad, Aya Avalon, Girl Plague and more, plus performances by the Submissives (who will also be releasing a tape), Andre Charles Theriault, Jilted-X plus puppet burlesque from Cult MTL’s June 2016 cover girl Jessica Rae and more. Secret location, 6 p.m. till late, PWYC

Little Italy art space Espace des mêmes presents Black Vinyle Noir #2, a sonic adventure with a sample-laden performance by experimental sound artist Antonin Gougeon followed by a vinyl listening session of proto-electronic 1969 album An Electric Storm by British trio White Noise. 6464 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

For a saucy, queer-friendly Valentine’s Day night, Bar le Ritz is hosting Sleazy Movie, Sleazy Slow Jams, starting with a screening of Choose Me — a cult indie film from 1984 directed by Alan Rudolph (Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Breakfast of Champions), co-starring Genevieve Bujold and Keith Carradine — and segueing into a set of tunes that promises to steam up the dancefloor. 179 Jean-Talon W., screening 8 p.m., PWYC

Even more on the LGBT slow jamz tip, Jef Elle Barbara is the DJ at Casa’s Queer Prom and Valentine’s Dance, a free party with a formal dress code. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

