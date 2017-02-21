Tuesday, Feb. 21

Run the Jewels

This week’s edition of Mardi Culturel at Griffintown’s Arsenal gallery offers a preview of the upcoming Art Souterrain underground arts festival, featuring work by 67 artists mounted and installed in the “underground city.” This year’s theme is “Play and Distraction.” 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., free

Youth Employment Services (YES) hosts an SEO Training sesh, aiming to educate young entrepreneurs in the dark arts of search engine optimization. Note that preregistration is required (click the link). 666 Sherbrooke W. 7th floor, 6:30–8:30 p.m., $20

Rap heavyweights El-P and Killer Mike are Run the Jewels, and they’re stopping in Montreal tonight, on tour for their third LP RTJ3 — see our review of that record here. They’ll be playing Metropolis with openers Gaslamp Killer, Gangsta Boo, Nick Hook and Cuz. 59 Ste-Catherine E., show 8 p.m., $36/$38

Repping hip hop from this side of the border tonight is Vancouver’s SonReal, with Toronto’s Clairmont the Second. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m., $20/$23.75/$65, all ages

Local purveyors of heaviosity Metalian, Chuggo and Tyler Hoodlum Stevenson play Barfly to raise funds for Stevenson’s transfer to a (actual) farm. 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5/$10/PWYC