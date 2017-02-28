Tuesday, Feb. 28

Lucas Charlie Rose

Tonight at the RVCQ film fest, catch up on a couple of the standout Quebec films of 2016, namely King Dave and Mauvaises Herbes.

American author Paul Auster launches his new novel 4 3 2 1 at the Rialto Theatre tonight. See more about the author and the book in our interview with him, here. 5723 Parc, 7 p.m., $10

The Plateau location of l’Gros Luxe throws a winter terrasse BBQ with a special all-you-can-eat menu that includes a complimentary glass of Appleton to start things off. 451 Duluth E., 7–11 p.m., RSVP required, $30

Classy cocktail bar Mayfair hosts another edition of their jazz night series with tonight’s tribute to Thelonious Monk featuring a live quartet led by pianist Chris Tauchner. 451 Rachel E., sets at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., free, reservations encouraged

The Winston Band hosts the third annual Mardi Gras bash at Divan Orange, featuring a procession of musicians playing zydeco, cajun, rock, swing, dixieland and bkues (also including the Royal Pickles band), dancers, a masquerade, wild decor and projections, insect tastings (!) and contests. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m.

On the last day of Black History Month, join Trans Trenderz and Black Lives Matter Montreal at la Vitrola for Black to the Future, a party with an all-black line-up with transgendered headliners featuring performances by Lucas Charlie Rose, King Giselle, Strange Froots, Chanda Holmes and Super Freddy. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC, $10 suggested

Nuit Blanche is happening this coming Saturday, March 4. See our programming highlights here.