Tuesday, Feb. 7

Students from Concordia’s School of Community and Public Affairs have organized a timely panel discussion on the nature of institutional racism in Quebec, with input from panelists Fo Niemi (Centre for Action Research on Race Relations), Eric Shragge (the Immigrant Workers Centre), Dr. Myrna Lashley (McGill’s department of psychiatry) and Haroun Bouazzi (AMAL Quebec). 1455 de Maisonneuve W., H-767, 6 p.m., free

One of Montreal’s favourite contemporary authors, Heather O’Neill (#2 in last year’s Best of MTL poll — right after Leonard Cohen!), launches her new novel The Lonely Hearts Hotel. See her in conversation with musician Laurel Sprengelmeyer (aka Little Scream) at this Drawn & Quarterly event at the Rialto. 5723 Parc, 7–9 p.m., $5

Psychic City’s biweekly art house film screening series Golden Shrimp Lollipop returns with the 1964 Brazilian existential outlaw film Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol (Black God, White Devil) by then-25-year-old director Glauber Rocha. Come early for a pre-screening meditation session. Secret location, meditation at 7 p.m., screening at 8 p.m., PWYC

Montreal’s premiere jazz club Upstairs Bar & Grill presents Electrom, a combo of renowned local players featuring composer/performer Rafael Zaldivar on electronic keyboard and prepared piano, Eric Hove on sax and Michel Medrano on drums and “electronic path.” 1254 Mackay, sets at 8 p.m. ($8), 9:15 p.m. ($8) and 10:30 p.m. (free)

Fans of Fubar/Fubar II (and if you’re not a fan, you probably haven’t seen these classic Canadian comedies from 2002 and 2010) will want to check out Nightseeker, the band led by Dean “The Deaner” Murdoch, and openers Pale Lips. They’re playing an early show tonight as part of a “top secret TV project,” so come dressed in your rawk best. Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent), doors 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., $7

