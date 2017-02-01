Wednesday, Feb. 1

P.O.S

Pop-up gallery Studio Béluga hosts a vernissage for Epigram(me), the 11th exhibition of their Art-Up! series, adorning the walls of Théâtre Sainte Catherine. The show features new works by Montreal artist and illustrator Audrey Meubus, whose ink-based images overlaid on top of vintage maps form riddles that reveal ideas hidden in plain sight, and maybe even on your block. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5–7 p.m., free

Warm up your thumbs for the February edition of North Star Pinball’s monthly tournament, where players of all levels from beginner to expert can sign up and play their way to becoming champion of the month, with lots of prizes and trophies to be won. 3908 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m., free

Also at Concordia’s Hall building, the Concordia Hip Hop Community has organized a workshop ahead of the upcoming Rap Battle Against Police Brutality with local documentary filmmaker Will Prosper, who will discuss the issues from a local perspective, and Nomadic Massive’s Meryem Saci, who’ll talk about rhyme-writing techniques. The last hour will focus on writing and performing material. Note that space is limited — contact concordiahiphopcommunity@gmail.com to reserve a spot. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-603, 6:30–9:30 p.m., free

Concordia’s QPIRG and GRIP have organized a Montreal Anti-Trump meeting, an opportunity to get involved in an action/demo committee, popular education group and other sub-groups mobilizing to organize workshops, demos and other events, including a disruption of Trump’s eventual, inevitable visit to Ottawa. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. 7th floor, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Minneapolis rapper and Doomtree Records artist P.O.S plays Théâtre Fairmount, promoting his brand new album Chill, Dummy, released last Friday. The opening act is Calgary hip hop duo Transit22. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $15

L.A.-based Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon drops by le Ritz to play weird-pop/strange-folk tunes from her 2016 album Crab Day and its freshly released follow-up EP Rock Pool. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $17/$15 in advance

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.