Wednesday, Feb. 15

Concordia University’s Masters of Fine Arts students welcome the public to their annual MFA Open Studios, where you can check out exciting new artworks by some of the city’s most creative emerging talents working in mediums from textiles to film and media arts to painting and sculpture. 1395 René-Lévesque W., 6–10 p.m., free

This month’s edition of Femmes Femmes film screenings at Bar le Ritz PDB offers up 1973’s Ganja & Hess by Bill Gunn, an experimental indie film that uses vampirism as an allegory to comment on social ills like black assimilation and white imperialism. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5

Montreal MCs, poets, Concordia students, other community members and live musicians Urban Science will take the stage at le Belmont to sound off against the inhumane tendencies of the pigs at the Rap Battle Against Police Brutality. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $2.25 (coat check)

L.A.’s Kevin Morby (formerly of Woods and the Babies) has a substantial solo career going, but tonight the indie pop/folk “guitarmonies” of his bedroom project Hand Habits headlines la Vitrola. The openers are John Andrews & the Yawns and Fog Lake. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8/$10

Haligonian (and occasional Montrealer) Nick Laugher brings his solo project Ocean Charter of Values to the Plant with local guests Tamara Sandor, Kindly and Special Solace (Cedric Noel). Secret location, 9 p.m., $6/PWYC

