Wednesday, Feb. 22

Taco (left) with a couple of clowns, 2013

Concordia MFA alumnus Les Ramsay (now based in Vancouver) launches a solo exhibition at Griffintown’s Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran called You Go Disco & I’ll Go My Way, featuring new works that combine painting with textiles to create a kitschy, nostalgic aesthetic that oscillates between sincere and ironic. 1892 Payette, 5–8 p.m., free

Dollar Cinema is screening 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton as part of Black History Month, and it’s well worth a look on the big screen if you’ve only had the illegal download experience. 6900 Decarie Square, 6 p.m., $2.50

Drawn & Quarterly launches a new literary series tonight called Reading Across Borders, where host Helen Chau Bradley leads a conversation focused on English translations of foreign-language books, with special attention to authors not yet well known to the English speaking world. For this evening’s inaugural edition, the selected work is Savage Theories by Pola Oloixarac, translated from the Spanish by Roy Kesey. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Celebrate the best in Quebec cinema at the opening party for the Rendez-vous du cinéma québécois, taking place tonight at the Latin Quarter’s Cinémathèque québécoise in a nightclub environment with special video projections by VJ BenaBALLah and tunes from DJs Erik Faulkner and Alfred Borden. For more about the festival, along with our highlights, look here. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 10 p.m., free

Taco — a member of California hip hop rascal-pack Odd Future (and not this guy) — is DJing tonight at Apt. 200, site of a Saintwoods house party that will also feature sets by Rue de Bois, No Kliché and Pierreolivier. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted