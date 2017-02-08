Wednesday, Feb. 8

Valerie June

Take a trip to southern Quebec’s fertile countryside at this evening’s vernissage for the exhibition Capture CAPÉ at Studio XX, featuring photographs by Selena Phillips-Boyle depicting the farms, equipment, families and daily lives of food producers belonging to CAPÉ, a regional agricultural cooperative. 4001 Berri, #201, 5–7 p.m, free

Montreal-based touring contemporary ice dance troupe le Patin Libre offers a free performance of an excerpt from their latest work on the ice at Parc Lafontaine, along with a chance to skate with the performers and pick up new skills with onsite skate workshops. Parc Lafontaine Avenue/Rachel, 7–8:30 p.m., free

Sascha Cole and Frédéric Lemay star in Jill Connell’s Hroses: Outrage à la raison (translation by Mireille Mayrand-Fiset), a billingual play that casts the two as rivals in life and language. Tonight is the play’s preview; it subsequently runs nightly through Feb. 11, with two shows on the final night. Ateliers Jean Brilliant (661 Rose-De-Lima), 8 p.m., $20 (PWYC showing on Feb. 11, 6 p.m.)

Winnipeg singer-songwriter Begonia brings her beautiful soul/pop songs (and sweet, sweet pipes) to la Vitrola, care of roots-music promoters Hello Darlin’. Be prompt and catch the lonesome modern folk of opener Camille Dean, who’ll be leading a trio. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20

Competing for folk/pop/soul ears and eyes is Tennessee’s Valerie June, who plays a Jazz Fest-presented show at Club Soda just a couple of weeks after the release of her sophomore LP The Order of Time. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $37.25–$39.25, ages

Experimental arts fest Ibrida Pluri teams up with film collective la Lumière to host Pin* Lo-Fi16mmsuper8sound *Ball, showcasing Austrian artists Stefan Voglsinger and Stefanie Weberhofer alongside locals Guillaume Vallée, Me Float, Hazy Montagne Mystique and Emma Roufs. The live programming will also incorporate film and video projections in 16mm, VHS and High 8 formats. North Star (3908 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., free

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.