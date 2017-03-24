LISTEN: The new LP by Montreal band Blood and Glass



Lisa Moore of Blood and Glass

Following Tuesday night’s launch show at Café Cleopatra, local art rock band Blood and Glass are officially releasing their new album Punk Shadows on Simone Records today, Friday March 24.

The band’s core duo, Lisa and Morgan Moore, wrote much of this album while they were on the road with different bands (Lisa with Little Scream and Morgan with the Barr Brothers and les Triplettes de Belleville). Back in Montreal, they recorded this sophomore album — a follow-up to 2014’s Museum With No Walls — with Plants and Animals’ Warren Spicer between Mixart and la Traque studios Montreal. Among its long list of guest musicians from the local scene are Brad and Andrew Barr, Marie-Pierre Arthur and Érika and Simon Angell (of Thus Owls).

Listen to Punk Shadows in its entirety here: