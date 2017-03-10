Friday, March 10

Little Simz

Celebrated Jamaican-American author, playwright and poet Claudia Rankine will give a reading this evening at Concordia’s Cinema de Sève, followed by a book signing in an event organized by speaker series Writers Read and the Concordia Co-op Bookstore. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., free

The Canada-wide live art competition night, Art Battle, returns to Matahari Loft tonight featuring a dozen local artists creating new works on the spot, with the audience favourite winning a chance to compete nationally. Tonight’s artists include Edith Auclair, Foküs, Martin Jalbert and more. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

Little Simz was one of our favourite hip hop acts at last year’s Osheaga fest, and the British rapper is returning to Montreal tonight to play a headlining set at Newspeak. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 8 p.m., $20

Local art rock band the Luyas launch their new LP Human Voicing at le Ritz. See our review of the record and hear one of their new tracks here. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $9/$12

Renowned U.S. singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart (who was part of the so-called freak folk movement in the aughts) plays a big gig at Metropolis. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $33–$38

Electrified art-rockers Suuns play Club Soda tonight as part of the ongoing Montréal en Lumière festival. Opening is Vancouver’s Sarah Davachi, whose minimalist/drone sound is worth a look/listen. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $27.75

