Friday, March 17

Montreal’s art world offers a couple of notable vernissages today, including il faut qu’elle sache (she has to know), a new exhibition by Sophie Jodoin at the Belgo’s print matter-focused gallery Arprim (372 Ste-Catherine W., #426, 5:30–9 p.m., free), and illustrative and sculptural works at Mile End’s Galerie Youn by Mass Dousseurk and Chris Austin (5226 St-Laurent, 7–9 p.m., free).

Celebrated Vancouver-based sketch comedy duo Peter ‘n Chris make a St-Patrick’s day stop at Théâtre Sainte Catherine, where they’ll be joined by local Sketch Republic citizens Pickle Party and Goddamn Bear, hosted by Rachel Gendron. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8/$6 students

Bar le Ritz PDB’s resident film screening organizers Cinema 1999 pops over to Decarie Square’s Dollar Cinema for a two-night engagement with a 35mm print of Wes Anderson’s 2012 coming-of-age adventure Moonrise Kingdom. 6900 Decarie Square, 9 p.m., $10, continues Saturday

As written up in Johnson Cummins’ column Hammer of the Mods, promoters MXQC (Montreal by Quebec) are staging a mini-festival this weekend, and tonight they team up with POP Montreal to showcase some new-ish faces on the local scene: Helena Deland and Tess Roby. Le Cactus Restaurant-Bar (4461 St-Denis), 9 p.m., $10

Candyass Cabaret presents A Night With Oscar, a vaudeville tribute to Hollywood’s Golden Age MCed by Tranna Wintour and featuring a rough dozen comedy, burlesque and drag performers including Nat King Pole, Roxie Hardon and Jacy Lafontaine. Café Cléopatra (1230 St-Laurent, 2nd floor), 10 p.m., $10

Party hard at le Belmont, where primo Montreal producer-DJ High Klassified will be playing with an impressive crew of buds, namely Da-P, Planet Giza and Nana Zen. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5/$10

