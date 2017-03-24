Friday, March 24

Snake-charming at a previous edition of Cabaret Abnormal

St-Henri’s monthly vintage and artisan market Marché Underground opens this evening and runs all weekend, with plenty of vintage clothes, jewelry, furniture, decor, toys and more, plus products and artworks from local creatives. 3731 Notre-Dame W., 5–9 p.m., continues through Sunday

The MAI’s ongoing Taking Place performance series focusing on social identity and geography offers two shows this evening, including the Quebec premiere of Lectures on Flesh and Death by American/Scottish artist and taxidermist Francis Marion Moseley Wilson, followed by the corporeal If I Were the Apocalypse by London-based performance artist Martin O’Brien. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20 each

The third edition of creepy burlesque event Cabaret Abnormal is happening at the Wiggle Room, bringing broken toys to life with spectacular sass. Among the performers are Ruby Rhapsody, Sugar Vixen and Tristan Ginger. 3874 St-Laurent, doors/happy hour 7:30 p.m./show 9 p.m., $20/$25

“Techno body music” duo Schwefelgelb tops a stacked bill of synth/electronic acts at Casa del Popolo that also includes locals Marie Davidson, Softcoresoft, Sunstroke Militia and Radio Void as well as NYC’s Ciarra Black. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

Moto Made’s weekly Nosy Neighbours showcases the skills of a certain GrandBuda, who’ll be bringing beats to Apt. 200 alongside the Moto Made crew. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Artgang’s monthly(ish) dance party Qualité de Luxe will be spinning up a mix of Afropop, soca and dancehall from Poirier, Mr. Touré and Kyou. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m., $10 after

