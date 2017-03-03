Friday, March 3



Mad Max Fury Road (Black & Chrome)

Ecologically minded local arts duo the Carrying Root Collective hosts a vernissage and book launch for their photo collection A Fresh Coat of Grit and a New Layer of Dust, chronicling remote Canadian landscapes as viewed through the lens of tree-planting across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. The launch will also feature screenprints, t-shirts, patches and zines for sale. Glass Door Gallery (4064 St-Laurent), 6 p.m., $2

The majestic music of Game of Thrones comes to the Bell Centre as part of an arena-sized Live Concert Experience that’s been described as “bonkers.” The spectacle features 65 musicians (conducted by the soundtrack’s composer Ramin Djawadi), pyrotechnics, moving stages and a massive digital backdrop of imagery from the HBO show. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $52.25–$144

See all the action, drama and carnage of Park Chan-wook’s classic 2003 film Oldboy, being projected in fabulous 35mm at Dollar Cinema (care of the Cinema 1999 screening series) for one night only. Note that the film is being shown in its original Korean with French subtitles. 6900 Decarie Square, 9 p.m., $10

Montreal alt-crooner Sean Nicholas Savage plays Vitrola with opener Cafe Lanai. 4602 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $8/$10

Local punk-leaning feminist org Montreal Sisterhood hosts Not Your Babe, a weekend of shows and workshops ahead of International Women’s Day, kicking off tonight at Katacombes with a post-punk line-up of performances from NYC’s Bootblacks plus locals Sad, Ursula, Gashrat, Maddame and Butcher Baby. 1635 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10, continues Saturday afternoon and evening

Cinéma du Parc launches a series of midnight screenings featuring a different cult classic each weekend. The series begins tonight with a “black and chrome” version of the 2015 film Mad Max Fury Road. 3575 Parc, Friday and Saturday night 11:30 p.m./Sunday matinee 2:30 p.m., $12.50

