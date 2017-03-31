Friday, March 31

Jimmy Moore (left)

The MAC presents its 11th annual Max and Iris Stern International Symposium today and tomorrow. Topographies in Mass Violence is happening in conjunction with the current exhibition Mundos by Mexican artist Teresa Margolles, featuring a line-up of speakers including Mohawk activist Ellen Gabriel, visiting scholar Marta Zarzycka and artist Susan Schuppli. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., $25/$15 students and MACarte holders, continues Saturday

Local artists in the Milton Parc neighbourhood are launching la Nuit de l’Art, the first in a new series of Art Crawls, where participants wander from apartment to apartment for intimate exhibitions in the homes of 12 neighbourhood artists, including photographer Sophie Auger, painter Karim Swan, tattoo artist Angela Chu and lots more. Various locations, 7–11 p.m., $10

Our music columnist Johnson Cummins can’t recommend the Proletariat enough. The Boston hardcore legends are playing Katacombes tonight with openers Faze, No Negative, Police des Moeurs and ODD. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12

Montreal’s art film fest FIFA celebrates 35 years of screenings with a party at the SAT tonight, featuring a Madonna tribute performance from impersonator Jimmy Moore and a team of back-up dancers, followed by a dance party hosted by DJ Shaydakiss. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20

Get into the’60s swing with Montreal’s les Séparatwists, who are launching a new record at l’Escalier tonight. 552 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

