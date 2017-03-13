Monday, March 13

“The Walthamstow Tapestry” by Tim Messeiller

The latest film by American indie auteur Jim Jarmusch is Paterson, the story of a small-town bus driver (Adam Driver) who writes poetry fuelled by his job and strict adherence to routine. Check it out at Cinéma du Parc. (For more movie recommendations, see our Film section for our latest reviews.) 3575 Parc, 12 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:15 p.m., $12.50/$11 14–25 year-olds & seniors

As part of Art Souterrain’s lunchtime performance series Vivement Midi, Montreal-based Swiss artist Tim Messeiller will be on hand to present his interactive gameplay work La roue de la fortune, inspired by the game show Wheel of Fortune in the food court of Montreal’s tallest building, le 1000. 1000 de la Gauchetière, 12–1 p.m., free

Bar le Ritz PDB’s Cinema 1999 film series presents a 35mm print of Walter Hill’s 1984 rock ‘n roll crime thriller Streets of Fire, starring Diane Lane as a rock star kidnapped by a motorcycle gang leader played by Willem Dafoe, with a bonus appearance from Rick Moranis and music by Ry Cooder. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10

Fans of ’60s-era hard bop jazz in the vein of Thelonious Monk, Dexter Gordon and Sonny Rollins will dig tonight’s performance by Montreal jazz outfit B’s Bees, serving up some brand-new tunes at Résonance as they prepare to head out on the road next month for a spring tour. 5175A Parc, 8 p.m., $8 suggested

