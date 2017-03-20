March 20, 2017
To-Do List

Monday, March 20

By

Uma Thurman in Kill Bill

Single malt scotch whisky producer Auchentoshan hosts a cocktail evening at St-Henri’s Drinkerie Ste-Cunégonde with free samples and tunes by Music Is My Sanctuary’s DJ Lexis, Walla P and ASMA. 2661 Notre-Dame W., 7–10 p.m., free

Graphic novelist Peter Bagge lands at Drawn & Quarterly to launch his biographical work Fire!! The Zora Neale Hurston Story, telling the story of the titular early 20th century African-American novelist and folklorist. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Cinema Politica and several sustainability and environmental organizations present the Montreal premiere of David Lavallée’s To the Ends of the Earth, a documentary about “humanity’s descent further down the resource pyramid,” giving a platform for opponents of “extreme energy” to propose solutions. Lavallée will be in attendance. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5/$10/PWYC

Cinema 1999 is screening a 35mm Kill Bill double bill — yes, both parts of Quentin Tarantino’s epic genre clusterfuck from the aughts, starring Uma Thurman and the late David Carradine. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 7 p.m. (doors 6 p.m.), $15

Montreal film collective la Lumière hosts a sampling of travelling abstract art film fest Punto y Raya (previously held in Germany, Iceland and Spain), screening films from previous editions of the festival and presenting a Q&A with fest organizer Noel Palazzo. 7080 Alexandra, #506, 8 p.m., $7

