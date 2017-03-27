Monday, March 27

The Courtneys

Montreal entrepreneurial non-profit Youth Employment Services (YES) hosts its annual Business Skills for Creative Souls Artists Conference, where experienced guest speakers will give keynotes, workshops, networking time and more to help young artists get their business off the ground. This year’s guests include Justin West (Secret City Records), Roger Sinha (Sinha Dance), Bettina Forget (Visual Voice Gallery), DJ Mini and Jacob Wren. SAT (1201 St-Laurent), 9 a.m.–6 p.m., $35

Get a sneak peek at what Montreal’s fashion designers are offering next season with this spring’s edition of Fashion Preview, a three-day festival of fashion shows, installations, guest speakers and vendors. Tonight’s runway features LaSalle College, Brit Watcher, Naïké and Helmer. Agora Hydro-Quebec, 175 President Kennedy, 5:45–9 p.m., $25/day or $65 for all three days

Black Theatre Workshop and Tableau d’Hôte collaborated on the latest production of Lorena Gale’s 1995 play Angélique, the story of the woman who was executed for starting a major fire in Old Montreal in 1734. Note that the play runs through April 2, and a couple of this week’s shows are already sold out. Segal Centre (5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine), 8 p.m., $27, $22 students, $24 seniors

A stylistic mash-up of soulful jazz and avant garde R&B will take over Cagibi tonight with jazz ensemble Nomad launching a new tour in support of their newest release As We Are, with opener Un Blonde. 5490 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

Vancouver slacker-pop band the Courtneys return to Montreal to play a headlining set at le Ritz with local openers Monomyth and Mouth Breather. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$18

