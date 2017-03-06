Monday, March 6

Felix del Tredici

Concordia’s Co-op Bookstore is hosting a one-day only Alternative Media, Book and Print Fair featuring vendors from local and international publishers, artists, zinesters and more, including Black Rose Books, Fox Point Paper & Design, Howl! Arts Collective, Metatron, PM Press and Queer Between the Covers. 2150 Bishop, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free

Don’t miss iconic Montreal contemporary dance artist Margie Gillis’s production The Legacy Project, at Place des Arts, where she will be joined by seven other dancers interpreting important works from her dance repertoire. The performances (tonight and tomorrow night) is dedicated to Leonard Cohen, who sat on the Legacy Project honorary board until his passing. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $43.76

Experimental sound and media arts collective No Hay Banda hosts a performance night at la Sala Rossa featuring British-born, Berlin and New York-based multimedia artist Joe Snape performing his Who Is Raymond project plus Manchester’s Kinder Meccano’s hair dryer/cassette tape/four-track combo and Montreal quintet Felix del Tredici & Friends. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8

Swedish dream pop/shoegaze band the Radio Dept. are making a rare appearance in Montreal, on tour for their fourth, latest album Running Out of Love, released in 2016. Brooklyn’s Germans will be warming up the Fairmount Theatre with their “pop break-up music.” 5240 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $18/$20

Critically acclaimed U.K. punk duo Slaves are playing the Piccolo Rialto, touring in support of their second record, Take Control. The opener is Hamilton fuzz rock band Pet Sun. 5723 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $18/$21.75

