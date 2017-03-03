A grrrl gang music festival is coming to Montreal

International Woman’s Day is happening this week (March 8) and a killer “grrrl gang” festival by Montreal Sisterhood (spread over the weekend, with a gig during the week) will help you celebrate.

Friday: The aforementioned festival flying under the banner of Not Your Babe has cooked up a weekend grrrl-centric bands and workshops down at Katacombes. Tonight they launch with their post-punk night featuring NYC’s Bootblacks, Sad, Ursula, Gashrat, Maddame and Butcher Baby. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

T.O.’s punk new wavers Century Palms is playing a record release party for their Deranged Records debut, Meet You, with Priors and Towanda, at Turbo Haüs. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., $8

If you want to party like it’s 1979, you make it down to le Ritz to catch Moving Units’ tribute to Joy Division with Venus, Viktor Friction, Soviet and Young Galaxy’s Steve Ramsey spinning some dusty sides from Factory Records. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $11.50/$15

Saturday: If you really want to get the most out of Not Your Babe festival make it down to Katacombes for a series of workshops happening from 2-7 p.m. Please check the Facebook event as some workshops are non mixed. 1635 St-Laurent, 2 p.m.

Afterwards you can sink your heels in and stick around Katacombes for Not Your Babe’s punk night with NYC’s Exotica, Cell, Odd, Terse and Mauvaise Conduit. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Get the circle pit going for the Reagan-era-influenced hardcore Boids, School Damage and Neck at Turbo Haüs. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $7

For a night of psych and jangly pop, head eastward to the Atomic Café and catch la Conversion des Sauvages and Odd Limbs. 3606 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $5

Fans of home-baked psych can darken the door of Divan Orange for UUBBUURRUU and the Count Ferrara. 4234 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

Le Ritz is sure to be packed when Ought’s Tim Darcy stretches out a bit, launching a solo record called Saturday Night with opener Molly Burch. This is a late show, so feel free to have couple beers while the dep is still open beforehand. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11:30 p.m., $10/$13

Tuesday: Deadly Mardi’s DIY Shows series continues to roll, but the fine furry people at Analogue Addiction are getting their grubby mitts all over it with a killer bill that should pack up Rockette. Check it: Renny Wilson’s Punk Explosion and L.A.’s No Parents, with Joey Napoleon holding down his residency on the decks. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7

Wednesday: If you’re still looking to get your grrrl power on after the weekend, head down to Cactus to catch Penny Diving and Mermaids with DJ Crème de Menthe. In case you didn’t know, Cactus has been taken over by l’Esco as their space is going through renovations (which will double their capacity and promises to make it an even better live venue). Stoked to see the new l’Esco when it opens. 4467 St-Denis, p.m., $

Current Obsession: Brian Eno, Here Comes the Warm Jets

