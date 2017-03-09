13 Montreal shows that’ll nullify yer noggin’ this week

Over the past couple of years, there has been no shortage of ’90s bands hitting the road again, playing up nostalgia and romanticism eked out of pimply-faced googlers that missed out when the bands originally slogged it out in a van. There are just too many bands plowing through a set list while sweating to the oldies to mention, but one band that’s as good as they ever were — and technically never stopped — is playing tonight and are still turning the wall of amps up to 11.

Thursday: Obviously the big gig tonight is the aptly titled Dinosaur Jr. show at the Corona Theatre, with Public Access T.V. The truth is that J Mascis’s pop-savvy over-amped attack is as good as it ever was. The band definitely seem to have been firing on all cylinders since the original line-up reunited a decade ago, with Lou Barlow playing the perfect pop foil to Mascis. If you missed the ’90s and are wondering what the hubbub was, this would be a great place to start. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8:30 p.m., $27/$30

Friday: If you want to go to one of the most interesting, fun and unpretentious loft spaces in the city you should grab yr deck and hit the indoor half pipe at Valolz Board Loft to catch the sleazy punk of Guttrot. No info available

Turbo Haüs are keeping things punky with Crusades, who launch their third record This Is Sickness and Sickness Will End with Doxx, Weird Star and Total Bliss. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $9

When Analogue Addiction presents a show, you know it’s gonna be the tits so make it down to l’Espace des Mêmes for Ellemetue and Sturle Dagsland (I think my spell check just coughed). Show ends early for you olden types. 6464 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8

Proving that this night is just packed with punk rock, the home of the unwashed (Katacombes, natch) is hosting Ordures Ioniques, Gerbia, Apostoloi, Resistance and Dissidence. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7

For something on a completely different tip, you can squeeze into Metropolis to catch the bad-banana-peel folky strum of Devendra Banhart, who’ll be selling dream catchers at his merch table. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $33/$38

My big pick of the weekend is locals Suuns, who continue to be one of the most interesting bands in the city. They’re playing at Club Soda with Sarah Davachi. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $27.75

Saturday: For those of you who missed the days of rock ’n’ roll mayhem, you can catch a rare show from Speed Massacre with Vantablack Warship and Reanimator at Katacombes. Prepare to get wasted. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

The good budz from Aim Low have risen up against adversity and finally drop their album Scratched Out at an undisclosed location (just ask a drone-head). Keeping things on the minimal and maximal volume is Echo Beach and Kyoto est Mort. This would be the gig to go to if you feel like doing MDMA and lying down on the ground for hours. Secret location, 9 p.m., $7/PWYC

If you’re looking for some expert finger-picking guitar (not to mention epic songwriting ability), don’t miss the return of Montreal favourite Glenn Jones with Laura Baird at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

Sunday: Fans of Protest the Hero may want to check out their new side band Mystery Weekend, at Turbo Haüs with Watch for Wolves and Dear Youth. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $13/$15

For those of you who like a heaping amount of sludge but could do without the testosterone-heavy posturing, le Ritz is where you can catch All Them Witches and Irata. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $15/$17.50/$20

Wednesday: Finally, the big gig of the week — and probably the month — is Sunn O))), returning to town with like-minded local freaks Big/Brave. I could go on about how mighty this gig will be, but for my full reach-around, please consult this month’s print version of this column. SAT (1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $27/$30

Current Obsession: B-52’s, Wild Planet

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com