Five Montreal bands are launching records this weekend

This week is definitely ruled by the locals and will include two homecoming shows for a local band and performer who have been out on the road for months. Do them a favor and welcome them back in style.

Thursday: Rockers Mardi Noir launch their new jammer L’Oeil de la Tempête at Matahari Loft, and best of all, it’s absolutely free! 1673 Mont-Royal E., 5:30 p.m., free

Riot Thursdays at Katacombes breezes into its 10th edition with Parasytes, who are celebrating a split release (with Secta), with Ninos Rata and Croche warming up the room. 1635 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $5

Another good option for those of you who want to stick close to St-Henri is the Grind Haüs night at Turbo Haüs, a screening of two classics that will be sure to get your spine tinglin’. First up is the 1986 Fred Dekker-directed Night of the Creeps, followed by John Carpenter’s 1982 classic The Thing. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $5 (free for members)

If you want to treat your ears to one of the best crooners in the city, head to Casa to catch the twangy Canadiana of Li’l Andy, with opener Zachary Lucky. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

Friday: Nice to see that Mademoiselle is opening its doors to weekly gigs. This weekend the venue will play host to the electro rock of Capitaines Moustache with the Waterloo-bred punk ’n’ roll of Wild Fire with Ignition Riot. 5171 Parc, 9 p.m., $7

For those of you who like to keep your hair as greasy as a two-dollar pizza slice, get into the Gretschy twang of Hellbound Hellcats, with Sydney Australia’s Food Court at Turbo Haüs. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

It will be a small miracle if this show isn’t already sold out, but you can welcome Marie Davidson back to town from her exhaustive tour when she opens for Schwefelgelb with Ciarra Black, Softcoresoft, Sunstroke Militia and Radio Void, with DJ Tyg keeping things spinning at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

The biggest gig of the week is happening at Foufs, with the devastating heaviosity of Nails plus ample support from Toxic Holocaust, Gatecreeper and Apes. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $22.50/$25

Saturday: See Can-con legend and first wave punk provocateur Eugene Ripper play an afternoon set at BBAM! Gallery. 3255 St-Jacques W., 3-4 p.m., free

For a night of rock ’n’ roll that’s guaranteed to leave marks, catch Sinkin’ Feelings, T.O.’s Nude Dogs, Nuage Flou and Tallëën at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $8/PWYC

If you want to see a show in one of Montreal’s most honest and fun rooms, head to Brasserie Beaubien for a record launch show by local duo Caapi, with instru-metallists Squalor, Q.C.’s les Martyrs de Marde and Hamilton’s Pool People. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

At le Ritz, you can catch Appalaches when they launch their new jammer Cycles with the City Gates. Admission includes a digital version of the record. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $13

One of the hardest working Montreal bands, Dany Laj and the Looks, returns home after a couple of months of white line fever to launch his new record Alive and Kicking at Turbo Haus. Just brilliant power pop here. Opening is Rough Francis and the stupidly good the Sick Things. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10/$12

Sunday: Distroboto marks its 16th year of selling artwork and music from refurbished cigarette dispensers but could use a little bit of help to maintain its non-profit machines (located at nine establishments across the city). Tonight’s benefit show will feature One Speed Bike, Gmackrr, Fourthousandblackbirds and Alexandre St. Onge at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, p.m., $

Tuesday: The Deadly Mardi DIY shows keeps chuggin’ down the track at Rockette with Forest Frontier and Beloved. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

