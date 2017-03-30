Witness masters of psych-pop and hardcore

There are plenty of gigs happening this week, but two of them are mandatory shows by utterly classic bands. One made their presence known in the age of Aquarius while the other was a hair up Reagan’s butt in the ’80s. Both shows will make this week completely golden.

Friday: Holy hardcore heroes are coming to town, and I’m praying that the Chuck Taylor-wearers are hip enough to know who the Proletariat are. Hailing from Beantown, the Proletariat cut their teeth in the early ’80s hardcore scene. They stood apart from the rest with their penchant for post-punk, a sound that had more to do with their hometown brethren Mission of Burma than SSD. Just check their amazing tracks on the 1982 comp This Is Boston, Not L.A. They’ll get freaky at Katacombes with Faze, No Negative, Police des moeurs and Odd. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12

Turbo Haus gets their weekend shaking with the History of Gunpowder, the Rising Few and the Maybe Greys. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9:30 p.m., $10

Saturday: Featuring a Wolf Parader as well as a onetime New Bomb Turk, Operators is a band you should squeeze into le Ritz to see, with opener Charly Bliss. This is an early show with 8:30 doors so don’t fug up. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $16/$20

My rehearsal space roomies are packing up the room and moving it down to Bistro de Paris for the Mighty Ffud, Half Measures and Slippery Hitch. Woop woop. 4536 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

For all of you gothy creatures of the night, which seems to be a “thing” these days, you can wear your dark and drab gear and saunter over to Katacombes for another edition of Nevermore featuring DJs Faith and Davide. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $6/$8

For some teeth-gnashing hardcore, darken the door of la Vitrola for Asile, Remwar, Cell and Tightlip. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5-$10

Although the Proletariat coming out of moth balls after decades is something to rave about, they’re just new kids on the block compared with the Zombies, who are dusting off their 1968 classic psych jammer Odessey and Oracle at le National. If you haven’t dug into the grooves of this jammer, you have to dig in now. Easily on par with Pipers at the Gates of Dawn for pure English whimsy mixed in with serious orch pop and mind-bending lysergic moments. Yep, this would be my big pick of the week. Best of all it’s seated so you can be in comfort as your mind turns to guacamole with psychedelic superiority. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $55/$69.50

Monday: I know I keep spilling bandwidth on this night, but if you haven’t checked out the weekly Electric Funeral at Casa yet you should rectify that tout suite. DJ Satannick is behind the decks and spinning some serious deep-cut metal that will get your Monday night bangin’. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

Tuesday: If you ain’t grippin’ tix for Architects, Stray From the Path and Make Them Suffer at le National, you are fugged without a kiss as it’s sold out. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., SOLD OUT

If you failed to acquire tickets when King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizard last played a (sold-out) show in town, guess what? Their show at Théâtre Fairmount (with Orb and Stonefield) is also sold out. Fugged again! 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., SOLD OUT

Le Ritz provides the stage for one of Montreal’s most gifted twangers and crooners, the Firemen. If you dig the country of George Jones, Kris Kristoferson, Merle Haggard etc. The Firemen will be your new favourite band. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

Current Obsession: The Zombies, Odessey and Oracle

