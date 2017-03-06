March 6, 2017
Nuit Blanche was freezing but fantastic

By

16)Passage

Nuit Blanche in the Quartier des Spectacles. Photos by Cindy Lopez (scroll down for the full gallery)

Despite being the coldest edition yet, Montreal’s 14th annual night of art exhibits, parties, performances, food events and physical fun drew hundreds of thousands of people to galleries and museums, bars and concert halls, churches and government buildings, dance and yoga studios, cafés and restaurants and even the great outdoors for free (or cheap) entertainment and activities.

Nuit Blanche, the heart of the Montreal Highlights Festival (aka Montréal en Lumière, ongoing through March 11), had a theme this year, a nod to the 50th anniversary of Expo 67. Our roving photographer documented some of the retro fun (notably at MainLine Gallery’s exhibit 40 Days & 40 Nights), as well as the outdoor Illuminart installations in the Quartier des Spectacles, the Art Souterrain festival in the “underground city” (on display through March 26) and points in between.

Check out her view of Nuit Blanche 2017 here:

  • image 1quartierdesspectacles-jpg
  • image 2betonniereboulemirror-jpg
  • image 3outdoorcurling-jpg
  • image 4elephantrouge-jpg
  • image 5abatjour-jpg
  • image 6fantasticplanet-jpg
  • image 7ziplining-jpg
  • image 8nuitblanche67-jpg
  • image 9fantasticplanet-jpg
  • image 10quandlavillesillumine-jpg
  • image 11largependulumwave-jpg
  • image 12bamboo-jpg
  • image 13face-jpg
  • image 14keyframes-jpg
  • image 15unitedfish-jpg
  • image 16passage-jpg
  • image 17guillaumebrissondarveau-jpg
  • image 18arambartholl-jpg
  • image 19justinbettman-jpg
  • image 20stephanegilot-jpg
  • image 21catherinelaroche-jpg
  • image 22camillerajotte-jpg
  • image 23catherinelisidaoust-jpg
  • image 24joseluistorres-jpg
  • image 25artsouterrain-jpg
  • image 26artsouterrain-jpg
  • image 27mondialdescidres-jpg
  • image 28sundayscratchsessions-jpg
  • image 2940daysand40nights-jpg
  • image 30ferriswheel-jpg

