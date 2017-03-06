Nuit Blanche was freezing but fantastic

Nuit Blanche in the Quartier des Spectacles. Photos by Cindy Lopez (scroll down for the full gallery)

Despite being the coldest edition yet, Montreal’s 14th annual night of art exhibits, parties, performances, food events and physical fun drew hundreds of thousands of people to galleries and museums, bars and concert halls, churches and government buildings, dance and yoga studios, cafés and restaurants and even the great outdoors for free (or cheap) entertainment and activities.

Nuit Blanche, the heart of the Montreal Highlights Festival (aka Montréal en Lumière, ongoing through March 11), had a theme this year, a nod to the 50th anniversary of Expo 67. Our roving photographer documented some of the retro fun (notably at MainLine Gallery’s exhibit 40 Days & 40 Nights), as well as the outdoor Illuminart installations in the Quartier des Spectacles, the Art Souterrain festival in the “underground city” (on display through March 26) and points in between.

Check out her view of Nuit Blanche 2017 here: