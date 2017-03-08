The Luyas, Human Voicing (Paper Bag)

It would be pretty difficult to find a more sonically diverse record this month than the latest LP by Montreal’s Luyas. With each ring of guitars comes the launch of a new soundscape for Jessie Stein’s vocals to glide over, and the lyrical content is as diverse as the sound, ranging from relatable (“No Domination”) to steeped in science (“Self Unemployed”). Their underlying sense of darkness burns through consistently, especially on tracks like the chugging “Beating Bowser.” The band effortlessly crafts a foundation of simple yet addictive melodies and rhythms, upon which they shape and build their irresistible tones. An immediately gripping record on every front, Human Voicing is a perfect crossroads between great songwriting and ambitious musicianship. 9/10 Trial Track: “Self-Unemployed” The Luyas launch Human Voicing with openers Fleece at Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.) on Friday, March 10, 9:30 p.m., $10/$12