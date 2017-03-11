Saturday, March 11

Montreal Roller Derby

St-Henri’s Turbo Haüs hosts a one-day-only artisan market featuring all-natural food, candles, body care products and more, from vendors including Herbaguérison, Wülfhed soaps, stained glass from Janice Moorhead, mead from Bumble Brewery and Ocean Soy Candles. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free

Head to the Belgo for a pair of afternoon vernissages, including HŌSHANŌ: Art and Life in a Post-Fukushima World, a group show at Visual Voice Gallery (#421) featuring photography and installations reflecting on the sixth anniversary of the nuclear disaster, and Housebound: Portraits From the Winter Garden by prolific Montreal artist Evergon, in collaboration with Jean-Jacques Ringuette at Galerie Trois Points (#520). As a bonus for Evergon fans, the photographer will present a film and give a talk later this evening at Never Apart as part of their Legend series. Vernissages at 372 Ste-Catherine St., 3–5 p.m., free, Evergon artist talk at 7049 St-Urbain, 6 p.m., free

The brand-new season of the Montreal Roller Derby kicks off today with a round robin tournament at Taz Skatepark featuring all three local teams — the Contrabanditas, La Racaille and les Filles du Roi — plus plenty of refreshments from sponsor Beau’s Brewery. 8931 Papineau, 7 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

Catch a DJ set by Essaie Pas’s Pierre Guerineau at Casa del Popolo — expect leftfield electronic, dub, industrial, weird chanson, ambient, futurism and dance music. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Bar le Ritz PDB’s woman-centric film series Femmes Femmes celebrates one year of screenings that benefit local community organizations with a party tonight featuring DJs Debby Friday, Honeydrip, Gayance and Silktits. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $10 before midnight, $15 after

Montreal label REC Records tips its cap to California’s Burger Records (while showcasing its own artists) with Burger Revolution V, a night of lo-fi music with live sets by Double Date With Death, Deaf and Barre. Quai des Brumes (4481 St-Denis), 10 p.m., $8/$10

