Saturday, March 18

Local permaculture non-profit Terra Perma are hosting Cabane Urbaine, a sugar shack pop-up focusing on local food with plenty of maple syrup made at their eco park in Harrington, QC, beginning today and running every Saturday and Sunday until the end of April, just a stone’s throw from the Atwater Market. 3580 Notre-Dame W., 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until April 30, $30 prix fixe

Grab a milk crate and head over to the eighth annual Salon du disque et des arts underground, a weekend-long record fair featuring over 100 exhibitors. Église St-Denis (5075 Rivard), 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily, free entry

Local indie promoter Mothlight puts on a show at Casa del Popolo featuring Vermont’s reverby dream-pop duo Bleach Day plus locals Wetface, Sweat and Maggie France. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after

ShazamFest presents the fourth annual edition of the Shazamy Awards, a salute to the best party people at last year’s festival (which takes place in Barnston Ouest, two hours southwest of Montreal) and a show featuring live music by the Firing Squad, Zaya Solange & the Elevation and Da Joint Doctor, burlesque by Koston Kreme and Cherie Croquette. Attendees are invited to dress up in costumes, evening wear or “freak chic,” and everyone will be entered into a contest to win a weekend pass to the 12th annual edition of ShazamFest in July. Matahari Loft (1673 Mont-Royal E.), 8 p.m., $10

The Jus Pop crew brings Jus Trap to Blue Dog, showcasing local acts Brtnd, J Polo, Fruits and Rodrigo. 3958 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

It’s the first Saturday after a full moon, and that means it’s time for another Moonshine party, with superstar DJs (TBA) rocking African house, deep house, funk and percussion till dawn. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $5 before midnight/$10 12–2 a.m./$15

