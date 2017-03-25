Saturday, March 25

Cabane Panache et Bois Rond

Verdun’s annual maple-syrup-season street festival Cabane Panache et Bois Rond offers a weekend-long opportunity to indulge in tire (maple syrup on snow), participate in lumberjack games and street hockey, buy snacks from local food and artisanal vendors and, today, catch a free outdoor afternoon set by local rap stars Alaclair Ensemble. Wellington and de l’Église, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. with Alaclair Ensemble performance at 2 p.m., free

Pick up some vinyl at the Hive’s record market, where individuals and second-hand peddlers will be selling off a range of sides. The catch? You have to know where this place is located. Secret location, 1–9 p.m., free entry

The Phi Centre’s Venice Days Film Festival screening series — highlighting the best international independent films from the major Italian film fest — presents the 2016 documentary Rocco, about the life and times of prominent hardcore porn performer Rocco Siffredi with insights into his family life, philosophy and life-changing epiphanies. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students

Power-poppin’ rock n’ rollers Dany Laj and the Looks play a hometown show at Turbo Haüs to launch their new record Alive and Kicking with support from Burlington, VT’s Rough Francis and Montreal’s the Sick Things. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $12/$10 in advance

California rapper Vince Staples and his Life Aquatic Tour pulls into the Corona Theatre, with opener Kilo Kish in tow. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $30.50/$33

Casa del Popolo’s monthly dance party Body Meta marks its third anniversary with its first out-of-town guest joining the DJ crew, namely Toronto’s John Kong, the founder of funk label Do Right! Music. Expect Afro-funk, international boogie, “habibi jamz” and disco from the sound systems in both of the venue’s rooms. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

