Saturday, March 4

Tonight is Nuit Blanche! See our top 40 highlights of Montréal en Lumière’s annual one-night cavalcade of (mostly free) art happenings, theme parties, film screenings, culinary events, physical activities and festive workshops, going down all over the core of the city (and beyond). (For the record, we’ll be between the CCA’s film screenings and Cooking Sections and the Phi Centre’s party, la Nuit Tribe.)

For the final day of the Massimadi Film Festival, the fest teams up with MediaQueer to present a program of two important films made in the ’90s by black Canadian directors, including the 1994 feature Rude by Clement Virgo and the 1999 short documentary Welcome to Africville by Dana Inkster, who will be present (via videolink) for a Q&A after the screening. 1395 René-Lévesque W., #114, 2 p.m., free

Nuit Blanche is prime art viewing time, and you can get a head start this afternoon with a double vernissage for shows by Quebec artists at Art Mûr: Holly King’s Edging Towards the Mysterious, a collection of surreal landscapes, combining photography with painting, and De l’avant comme avant : la suite, and exhibition of brutalist-styled sculptural installations and paintings by Simon Bilodeau. 5826 St-Hubert, 3–5 p.m., free

Stand-up vet and host of the celebrated WTF podcast Marc Maron brings his Too Real Tour to Olympia. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $29.50/$39.50

Take in the shadowy R&B of Montreal’s Black Atlass, who plays an early show at Newspeak with openers Overwerk. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 8 p.m., $12

Concordia’s artistic undergrads use Nuit Blanche as a platform to launch the annual Art Matters festival with a video/performance/sculpture event at the MAI. It continues throughout the month with 11 challenging exhibitions. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 10 p.m.–1 a.m.

Ought singer Tim Darcy launches his debut solo album Saturday Night at le Ritz PDB with opener Molly Burch. See our interview with the man here. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11:30 p.m., $10/$13

