Sunday, March 12

All Them Witches. Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Head to Hochelaga’s Guido Molinari Foundation for an afternoon audiovisual performance featuring electronic music created by sound machines invented by sound and visual artists Jean-Pierre Gauthier and Pascal Audet, with visuals from Emmanuel Lagrange Paquet, in the setting of Gauthier’s audio-kinetic exhibition Spectres, on display at the Foundation until March 19. 3290 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m., free

2016 Fringe Festival hit Beaver Dreams is back at MainLine Theatre, and today’s show is the last of its three-day run. See more about Maggie Winston’s play (about families of humans and beavers co-existing) at Lost & Founds Puppet Co.’s website. 3997 St-Laurent, 4 p.m., $22/$20 students, seniors, AAQM members/$16 kids under 12

AIDS Community Care Montreal hosts its seventh annual art auction fundraiser event, Artsida7. MAC (185 Ste-Catherine W.), 6–10:30 p.m., $50/$125 VIP (includes 6 p.m. pre-event cocktail dinatoire, artist meet & greet, free wine)

Quebec’s Ethnographic Film Festival FIFEQ launches today at Station Ho.st with a screening of Zona Franca, a 2016 French documentary by Georgi Lazarevski about a run-down, touristy shopping mall in Chile’s Magallanes Province and the personalities who work there during a tumultuous time of social unrest that breaks open old wounds of colonialism and gentrification. 1494 Ontario E., 7 p.m., free

Drawn & Quarterly hosts an evening of poetry readings featuring four emerging talents including Irish poet Julie Morrissy plus Toronto’s Erin Robinsong and Montreal writers Sarah Burgoyne and Jessi MacEachern. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Pack some earplugs in preparation for Nashville stoner rockers All Them Witches, who descend on le Ritz tonight with openers Irata (from Greensboro, NC). 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $17.50/$20

