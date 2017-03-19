Sunday, March 19

Spock and Uhura duet

The 194th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes over the downtown core today, so (depending on your stance on such events) be there or beware. As many as 750,000 revellers are expected to line Ste-Catherine, with many of them pouring into the surrounding pubs afterwards — expect green vomit and wobbly jigs. The parade leaves Ste-Catherine & Fort at 12 p.m., moving east to Phillips Square

Catch a screening of Roman Polanski’s critically acclaimed debut feature, 1962’s Polish-language Knife in the Water (with English subtitles), plus a talk by “shock cinema” expert Ellen Freeman. In keeping with the film’s Eastern European roots, organizers le Cinéclub/the Film Society have scored some Polish donuts (aka ponkis, aka ponchikis) for spectators — they’ll have cupcakes on hand, too. 1395 René-Levesque W., 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 for students

Sci-fi and film score fans will enjoy tonight’s Star Trek Concert, featuring music from the various iterations of the iconic TV and movie series, composed by the likes of Jerry Goldsmith and James Horner, presented by Montreal’s Orchestre à Vents de Musiques de Films. Salle Marguerite-Bourgeoys (1750 Sauriol E.), 7 p.m., $30/$20 students

Montreal orchestral indie-pop band Groenland perform tonight at a benefit show in support of Plateau venue Divan Orange as they raise funds to complete necessary soundproofing and make other structural and technical improvements. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

Another Plateau music venue, Quai des Brumes, switches gears tonight with the second annual Quai des Drags drag queen show, featuring (among other performers) Lana Del Cray, Graine Stefani, Tronica Bellucy, Lady Marde-Malade and Fishnet Reno, with music by DJ Pas Line Marois. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/$12

