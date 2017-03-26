Sunday, March 26

Grace Jones in Vamp

Tangente Danse teams up with hip hop festival 100 Lux to present In Retrospect/Forward Thinking, a free afternoon performance of three works developed during a weeklong residency and mentorship program by five emerging local talents. 1435 Bleury, 3 p.m., free

Drunken Cinema MTL presents its first screening at le Ritz, leading a drinking game to the 1986 cult horror movie Vamp. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5

Check out the sweet 16 for Distroboto — Montreal’s network of music, art and zine dispensers made from converted cigarette vending machines — a party and fundraiser at Casa del Popolo featuring performances by OSB (One Speed Bike), GMACKRR, fourthousandblackbirds and Alexandre St-Onge. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8 suggested donation

NDQ DJs Lenore and Jeffany will be turning it up a notch for this week’s special ’80s edition of Lipster Karaoke, where you can belt out your favourite tunes on a bowling lane stage, with drink tickets on hand for the best performers. 32 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., free

Local dream pop band Bodywash tops a sweet bill of local acts at la Sala Rossa, rounded out by Look Vibrant, Venus and Pottery. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $9/$12

